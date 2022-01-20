Meet Park Hae-Soo and the Main Cast of the K-Drama Remake ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, a remake of the popular Spanish Netflix series set in the Korean peninsula, has fans excited.

Not only will the riveting storyline be adapted, but so will the main characters.

In a teaser trailer, fans were given a glimpse of the Professor.

The main cast of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area includes Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, and a slew of other well-known actors.

According to Soompi, actor Lee and the rest of the main cast have been confirmed to star in Money Heist: Korea, which is set to premiere in April 2021.

He will replace actor Roberto Garca Ruiz in the role of Oslo.

Lee has acted in K-dramas such as The Uncanny Counter, The Good Detective, and The Fiery Priest, among others.

The main cast of Money Heist: Korea includes two Kim Ji-hoons.

The character of Helsinki will be played by the actor born in 1979. In the Spanish version, Darko Peri played the role.

In a still image released by Netflix, fans got a glimpse of Kim in his new role.

Kim played Jo Han-cheol in the crime K-drama Chimera alongside Park Hae-soo.

He also played Dr. Byun Ji-Woong and Byun Ji-Woong in The Good Detective.

Romantic, to be sure.

Stranger, in which he played Investigator Lee Moon-Woo, was released in 2017.

Lee has a well-established career as a singer and child actor.

In the K-drama remake, he portrays Rio, who is played by Miguel Herrán.

Lee’s first main-cast TV role since his discharge from the military in 2019 will be in Money Heist: Korea.

In the 2009 film Queen Seondeok, the actor rose to prominence as Young Kim Yushin.

In the comedy-romance To the Beautiful You, he played Cha Eun-gyul.

He starred in The Liar and His Lover as Kang Han-gyul in 2017.

Jang began her modeling career at the age of 17 and is now one of South Korea’s most well-known actors.

Nairobi will be one of the main characters in Money Heist: Korea.

