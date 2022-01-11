Meet the Relatively Famous Cast of Ranch Rules (and Their Famous Parents)

Meet the Relatively Well-Known Cast of Ranch Rules (and Their Well-Known Parents)

Secure your seatbelts!

Soon, eight Hollywood kids will relocate to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

To demonstrate that they are more than their well-known surnames.

They’ll also try to reopen Saddleback Ranch, which was shut down for a year as a result of the pandemic and suffered significant losses.

E! will be there to document everything, including the cast’s attempts to complete the most outrageous, messy, and challenging tasks they’ve ever done, such as sheep shearing and artificial insemination, as part of the brand new reality TV series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

Model-DJ Myles O’Neal, son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, and rising musician Ebie, daughter of the legendary Eazy-E, are among those who have swapped their designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots.

Austin Gunn, a second-generation pro wrestler who is following in his father Billy Gunn’s footsteps, is also on the roster, as is Ray Parker Jr.’s entrepreneur son Redmond Parker.

Continue reading to learn more about them, as well as their well-known parents!

Then check out the first episode of the brand new series by clicking here.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E! will debut Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., there will be two episodes back-to-back.

In Los Angeles, Harry James Thornton, the son of Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, works as a prop master.

Jasmin Lawrence is the daughter of famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and the stepdaughter of three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s daughter, Hana Giraldo, is a rock legend herself.

She’s a singer, songwriter, and performer.

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, and Shaunie O’Neal, the reality matriarch, have a son named Myles O’Neal.

He is a DJ and a model.

As a second-generation professional wrestler, Austin Gunn must put in twice the effort as his father, Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Ebie, the daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer Eazy-E, is a rising musician and performer in Los Angeles.

Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff is a luxury real estate agent and a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl.”

She is the daughter of David Hasselhoff, a Hollywood beach hunk.

The son of Grammy-winning musician and actor Redmond Parker, Ray Parker Jr. is a serial entrepreneur.

