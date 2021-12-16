Meet the 31 Ladies vying for Clayton Echard’s Heart on ‘The Bachelor’!

Meet the 31 Women vying for Clayton Echard’s Heart on ‘The Bachelor’!

The Bachelor season of Clayton Echard is only a few weeks away.

Last month, an emotional first look at the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep’s season aired at the end of Michelle Young’s hometown dates on The Bachelorette, confirming the long-rumored next lead of the franchise’s flagship series, and now his official cast has been revealed.

The majority of Echard’s contestants are in their twenties.

Jane, the youngest contestant, is 22 years old.

Several of the contestants are in their 30s, including Mara, Kate, and Kira, all of whom are 32 and the group’s oldest members.

Women of color appear to make up nearly half of the cast.

While we wait for his premiere, get to know the cast below.

Cassidy, a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Los Angeles,

Claire, a Virginia Beach, Virginia-based spray tanner, is 28 years old.

Daria, a New Haven, Connecticut-based law student, is 24 years old.

Eliza is a 25-year-old Berlin-based marketing manager.

Elizabeth, a real estate broker from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is 32 years old.

Ency is a sales manager from Burbank, California, who is 28 years old.

Gabby, a Denver, Colorado-based ICU nurse, is 30 years old.

Genevive, a bartender from Los Angeles, California, is 26 years old.

Hailey, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida, is 26 years old.

Hunter, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based human resources professional, is 28 years old.

Ivana, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York, is 31 years old.

Jane, a social media director from Los Angeles, California, is 22 years old.

Jill, a Scituate, Rhode Island-based architectural historian, is 26 years old.

Kate is a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California, and she is 32 years old.

Kira, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is 32 years old.

Lindsay D, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Florida, is 27 years old.

Lyndsey W, a Houston, Texas-based industrial sales representative, is 28 years old.

Mara, a Collingswood, New Jersey entrepreneur, is 32 years old.

Marlena, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Florida, is 30 years old.

Melina, a West Hollywood, California-based personal trainer, is 27 years old.

Rachel, a Clermont, Florida-based flight instructor, is 25 years old.

Rianna, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas, is 26 years old.

Salley, a 26-year-old spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Virginia, was previously employed.

Samantha, a San Diego-based occupational therapist, is 26 years old.

Sarah is a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York, who is 23 years old.

Serene, a 26-year-old Oklahoma City, Ohio elementary school teacher,

Shanae, a Sycamore, Ohio-based recruiter, is 29.

Sierra is a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas, who is 26 years old.

Susie, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is 28 years old.

Teddi, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California, is 24 years old.

Tessa, a human resources manager from Brooklyn, New York, is 26 years old.

The Bachelor is set to premiere on Monday, January 22nd.

3 a.m., 8 p.m.

See more in the video below. ETPT on ABC

