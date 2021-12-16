Meet the 31 Women vying for Clayton Echard on Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’

Clayton Echard is ready to start handing out roses as Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette comes to a close.

“I was looking for someone who was funny, intelligent, driven, and put forth effort, and so I figured, ‘OK, that’s a good list, and hopefully I’ll find that,'” the Missouri native said after filming wrapped in December on Good Morning America.

“Well, what I discovered was that the women quickly exceeded my expectations.

They delivered all of that and so much more, so my expectations continued to rise, and I realized that I would eventually find everything I desired and so much more.”

Clayton, 28, told Lara Spencer that he found “love” as well as a lot of knowledge.

“I was a little sceptical going into the trip, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that everything turned out so differently than I expected.

“I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it,” the former football player said.

“I learned a lot.”

The biggest one, I believe, is learning to be comfortable with discomfort and stepping outside of that comfort zone.

It put a lot of pressure on me to mature as a person.

“It’s been a long and winding road.”

On season 18 of The Bachelorette earlier this year, the sales representative competed for Michelle’s affections.

In November, Michelle said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, “I think just so many of the men challenge themselves to open up with this process, and Clayton was a guy who really — truly challenges — himself.”

“And [he]is always reflecting.

He carries himself well.”

Clayton admits to being in love with three women in the season’s trailer, and tells two of them at a rose ceremony that he slept with them both.

“I just want you to be aware that what I’m about to say will not be easy to take in.

“I want to be completely transparent with both of you, and I know it’s difficult to hear,” he says.

Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m., ABC will premiere The Bachelor.

