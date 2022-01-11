Meet the Actor Playing Princess Diana’s Ex-Dr. in “The Crown”

Meet the Actor Who Plays Princess Diana’s Ex-Dr. in “The Crown”

Humayun Saeed, a Pakistani actor, has been cast as Dr.

Hasnat Khan has been cast in Season 5 of The Crown.

Take a look at the details here.

In season five of The Crown, Princess Di acquires a new doctor “friend.”

According to Variety, Hasnat Khan appears in season five of Netflix’s The Crown.

Season 5 will focus on Princess Diana’s relationship with film producer Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and their tragic end, and now Saeed will play Dr.

Before meeting Fayed, Diana had a secret affair with a man named Khan.

Saeed is a well-known Pakistani actor who will appear in the series alongside Elizabeth Debicki, who will replace Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and Salim Daw, who will play former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

But who was Dr.

Khan, perhaps?

‘Dr.’

Khan worked at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and told the Metropolitan Police in 2004 that he was in a relationship with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997.

He also claimed that she ended their relationship after meeting Fayed while on vacation with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family.

He also stated in the same statement that he considered living with Princess Diana before relocating to Pakistan, but that it would not have been possible because the press followed her every move.

He went on to say that moving to Pakistan was the only option, and that Princess Diana had discussed it with Jemima Goldsmith, who was married to Imran Khan, Pakistan’s current Prime Minister, at the time.

See everything we know so far about Season 5 of The Crown in the gallery below.

There are two more seasons until the tiaras and tea sets are retired for good (or until creator Peter Morgan decides to bring them back).

Season five will come after that, and season six will be the final season.

The bad news is that it will be 2022!

That may seem like a long way off, but it’s part of the series’ regular schedule.

Season one was released in 2016, and Season two was released in 2017….

