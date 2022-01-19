Meet the billionaire parents of Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancee, Nicola Peltz, who are hosting their April wedding.

Beckham is no stranger to wealth, but when he marries Nicola Peltz this year, he’ll be joining an even wealthier family.

On April 9th, the actress’s eldest son, David, will marry the actress, 27, at her billionaire father Nelson’s sprawling Florida estate.

The incredibly wealthy businessman will host the star-studded bash, which will be featured in Vogue, according to The Sun.

The upcoming wedding will officially bring together two extremely powerful families, each with a massive combined fortune, stunning mansions, private jets, and a slew of successful businesses.

While David and Victoria are thought to have a combined fortune of around £335 million, Nicola’s father Nelson is thought to have amassed a fortune of around £1.3 billion, demonstrating that this wedding will not be cheap.

With Nicola’s mother being a former model, her brothers being actors and ice hockey stars, and her father being a staunch Trump supporter, Brooklyn’s future in-laws are no strangers to the spotlight. The family is even said to have albino peacocks roaming around their estate.

Here’s a glimpse at Brooklyn’s future billionaire in-laws and their extravagant lifestyle…

While Nicola is now a hugely successful actress in her own right, having appeared in films such as Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel, she grew up in a world of luxury.

Her parents, Nelson and Claudia, an ex-model, live in a 27-bedroom mansion in Bedford, a wealthy town on the outskirts of New York, and are neighbors with Bruce Willis and Glenn Close.

Nelson, 78, is said to employ a large number of domestic staff, including housekeepers, bodyguards, maids, and gardeners.

Outside, there’s an ice rink and a lake, and inside, there’s a massive collection of art.

There’s even a flock of albino peacocks outside, according to Fortune magazine.

Nelson and Claudia own a £76 million, 44,000 square foot home in Palm Beach, Florida, in addition to their Bedford home. They have been married for 35 years.

The house was built in 1969 for Anita Young, the wife of railroad magnate Robert R Young, according to Biz Journals.

Despite graduating from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1963, Nelson Peltz has carved out a successful career.

Soon after, he started delivering frozen food for A Peltz and Sons, his family’s small business, and spent the next decade growing it with…

