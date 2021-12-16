Meet the Candidates for Bachelor Clayton Echard’s Roses

Learn more about the women competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on season 26 of The Bachelor.

New Bachelor contestants have arrived to ring in the new year!

On Wednesday, December 12th,

The full list of contestants for Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 15, was released by ABC on the 15th.

We’re on number three, and we’re already excited to meet these ladies.

These women, who range from a former Olympic medalist to a professional spray tanner, are ready to compete for the heart of “Claynos,” as his Bachelor Mansion friends dubbed him.

Cassidy, a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Los Angeles who “spent her twenties experiencing life to the fullest,” and Ivana, a 31-year-old Bah Mitzvah dancer who is “ready to find the one,” are among the cast members of the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which celebrates the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

And it already appears that one of these lucky ladies could be the key to Clayton’s “happily ever after.”

1. Clayton declared the season to be a success.

“I did find love,” he said on the show, “and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things turned out much differently than I had anticipated.”

I’m really looking forward to watching it again and having everyone else do the same.”

He also revealed that he brought a “checklist of sorts” for what he was looking for in a life partner.

While we eagerly await the arrival of the first limo at the mansion on Jan.

3. Check out the gallery below to see who will be joining Clayton on his quest for love when his season of The Bachelor premieres in January.

26 years old

Los Angeles, California is her hometown.

Executive Recruiter is a job title that many people have.

28 years of age

Virginia Beach, VA is where I was born and raised.

Spray Tanner is my profession.

24 years of age

New Haven, Connecticut is where she grew up.

Law student, by profession

25 yrs

Berlin, Germany is my hometown.

Marketing Manager is my occupation.

32 years of age

Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is where he was born and raised.

Real Estate Advisor is my profession.

28 years

Burbank (California) is her hometown.

Sales Manager by profession

30 years

Denver, Colorado is my hometown.

ICU Nurse is a profession that entails caring for patients in intensive care units

26-year-old

Los Angeles, California is her hometown.

Bartender is a profession.

26 yrs

Orlando, Florida is where I was born and raised.

Pediatric Nurse is my profession.

28 years old

Charlotte, North Carolina is her hometown.

Human… is my profession.

