Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Spinoff

Married at First Sight is getting a social distancing spinoff.

Lifetime announced Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, a new self-shot series following the highs and lows of Married at First Sight couples from across the show’s 10 seasons. The show will follow the couples in real time and utilize mounted cameras, diary cams and group chats, as well as additional footage captured by the couples.

According to Lifetime, the new series will feature intimate moments in the couples’ lives, including the births of babies and other highlights. Look for the show to bring the couples together virtually to discuss hopes, dreams and futures.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” Gena McCarthy, executive vice president of unscripted development and programming at Lifetime and head of programming at FYI, said in a statement. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Meet the returning couples below.

The six-episode series premieres May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. New episodes of Married at First Sight season 10 are airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.