Meet the cast of Netflix’s new reality show ‘Twentysomethings: Austin.’

Remember The Real World? Netflix’s Twentysomethings: Austin is a spin-off of the popular reality show.

The 12-episode series, which is now available to stream, follows eight strangers who left their lives behind to start a new life in Texas.

The group splits up into two houses, one with four men and the other with four women.

Each house is similar in design, and the strangers share a backyard with a pool and a fire pit.

Unlike The Real World, which has aired 33 seasons on MTV since 1992, each of the eight characters has their own room, and they are permitted to use their phones, laptops, cars, and yes, dating apps.

(In fact, two of them live next door to each other and are in love!)

Even though they’re all around the same age, these singles are at different stages of their lives.

Abbey Humphreys, for example, is 25 years old and recently divorced.

She also admits to being completely broke and jobless.

She is seen in one episode going on a job interview at a local bar and ultimately failing to get the job due to her lack of bartending skills.

While there is some partying when the group goes out, Twentysomethings: Austin includes more of the real world, such as emotional moments between the group and political discussions.

Isha Punja, a California designer, admits early on that she is drawn to Bruce Stephenson, the South Carolina helmsman.

However, because of his background, she assumes he’s a Republican and isn’t interested in further conversation.

(She is quickly proven wrong as he demonstrates his acceptance of other cultures.)

She’s also interested in Michael Fractor, a 23-year-old virgin who she claims is not her type but is her type’s “cousin.”

The comedian has no idea how to flirt with women or talk to any of his roommates, which makes for entertaining television.

One thing this show lacks is a villain, which is common on similar reality shows.

Instead, this group gets along and helps each other deal with the issues that most twenty-somethings face.

