Meet the Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 (Now Staying Put on VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is staying put. Previously slated to air on Showtime this summer, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will now air on VH1 starting Friday, June 5 due to the impact of the coronavirus and various scheduling adjustments.

For season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the 10 competing queens will face a new challenge.

“For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” RuPaul, the Emmy-winning host and executive producer of the series, said in a statement.

The last queen standing will get a prize of $100,000, the champion crown and a spot in the Drag Race hall of fame.

Meet the queens competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season five below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season five will premiere Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on VH1.