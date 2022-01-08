Meet the Famous Hosts of the Korean Reality Show, Their Instagrams, Careers, and More in ‘Single’s Inferno’

‘Single’s Inferno’: Meet the Show’s Famous Hosts, Instagrams, Careers, and More

To keep things interesting, a dating reality show needs enigmatic and charming hosts.

Single’s Inferno on Netflix features four well-known celebrities as the show’s hosts, who provide commentary on each episode and their thoughts on the drama.

Model and actor Lee Da-hee, singer Kyuhyun, comedian Hong Jin-kyung, and rapper Hanhae are among the show’s hosts.

From their illustrious careers to their Instagram accounts, here’s everything fans need to know.

Rapper and artist Hanhae is one of the hosts for Single’s Inferno.

He is better known to South Korean music fans as a former member of the boy band Phantom.

With hits like “Man of the Year” and albums like Organic Life and About Time, Hanhae has established himself as a top musician.

He’s also worked on soundtracks for Korean dramas such as Are You Human? with other artists.

Hanhae has previously appeared on MBC’s My Teenager Girl as a Rap Teacher and other variety shows before joining Single’s Inferno.

The 31-year-old rapper’s Instagram handle is @hanhae1990.

He also has a YouTube channel where he posts more behind-the-scenes content.

Kyuhyun is a well-known figure among K-pop and Korean television fans.

In 2006, he joined Super Junior as a member.

He gained notoriety as a musical actor in Korean adaptations of American works such as The Three Musketeers, Catch Me If You Can, Moon Embracing the Sun, and others, in addition to his role as an idol.

Kyuhyun was the first Super Junior member to pursue a solo career in music.

He’s been a cast member and host on a number of variety shows.

He hosted Naked World History and Baek Jong-won’s Four Seasons in 2021 and was a judge on Sing Again in 2020.

Fans of Single’s Inferno can follow Kyunhyun on Instagram at @gyuram88.

The 33-year-old shares photos of his upcoming projects as well as some hilarious celebrity selfies.

In terms of her profession, Hong Jin-kyung is a jack of all trades.

She adds the necessary charm and levity to Single’s Inferno to keep the show interesting.

The 44-year-old rose to prominence as a kimchi maker…

