Meet the Father-Daughter Duo Whose Cheer Stunts Have the Internet Flipping Out

This father-daughter duo has the internet flipping out.

As many people throughout the country continue to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, one father-daughter duo in Texas is helping spread joy and positivity through our phone screens.

Roland Pollard and his 4-year-old daughter Jayden Pollard have been practicing their cheer stunts on Instagram for some time now, but lately, they’ve been sharing more of it on the social media platform.

According to the 29-year-old father, the two have “been stunting since she was able to walk on her own but didn’t start getting serious until earlier this year.”

And at only 4-years-old, Jayden is super talented and nearly read to join the ranks of Cheer‘s Navarro College squad. The duo even got a shoutout from Monica Aldama herself on Instagram, “My newest commitment for 2034!!! Let’s go Jayden! I’m getting your uniform ready.”

Read our exclusive interview with Pollard below!

E! News Does your daughter Jayden enjoy the stunts? She seems fearless! Does she ever get nervous or scared, does she push you to do more?

Roland Pollard: She loves them. I believe that fear is a taught or learned trait and I’ve never given her a reason to be afraid. Any flyer I have trained knows that I will catch them if anything tragic goes wrong. She doesn’t necessarily push me directly, but when I see she gets a skill down, I always try and make it harder. I love my daughter with all of my heart and would never put her at risk.

E! News: How has this helped during social distancing and the overall difficult time going on in the world? Your videos really seem to lift everyone’s spirit when sharing them.

RP: I’m self-employed and my job is seasonal, so I probably won’t start working again until about July. It’s a scary time, but I always see the bright side to situations and I know that people need positivity in their lives, so I started posting heartwarming videos of me and my daughter stunting during the quarantine. I didn’t know that so many people would watch but the amount of traction has been insane.

E! News: We saw that Monica Aldama from Netflix’s Cheer gave a rave review about you and your daughter’s skills, what was your reaction?

RP: I texted Monica the video yesterday for fun and she asked if she could post it on her Instagram. I was like, duh.

E! News: Did you and your daughter watch Cheer together?

RP: We did watch it together and that’s what made me post the first video a while back that everyone seemed to love, so we kept posting more and more and now I feel obligated to a make a post a day of our training sessions.

E! News: Would you let your daughter train with Monica one day or go to Navarro College? Does she have a favorite Navarro cheerleader?

RP: Oh, we’re taking a trip down there! I already talked to Monica about it so it’s definitely happening—we live an hour and a half from Corsicana. [Her favorite from Cheer] is Monica! Other than that, she doesn’t know any of their names.

E! News: How is your “mat talk”?

RP: “Good job, mama!” I tell her that after every stunt. Before ever stunt, I tell her I love her and give her a kiss for reassurance. We call it “hardwood floor talk.”

Roland Pollard’s answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.