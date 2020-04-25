Meet the First Stars of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race in the Premiere Sneak Peek

You don’t have to wait until tonight to see the first scene of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The new series premieres on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m., but the first scene of the reality competition is below. In the four-part series, Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo help turn stars from the worlds of film, music, television and comedy into drag queens fit for competition.

The sneak peek below features Bob, Trixie and Monét meeting the first crop of secret stars. There’s an actor who describes himself as an author and activist as well. “I feel like I’ve been waiting my entire life to be here,” the mystery star says.

The next contestant is also an actor who admits he’s doing drag for the first time “to show you can be whoever you want to be.” The third celeb is a standup comic, writer and actor looking to step out of their comfort zone.

After creating drag personas, the contestants will compete in classic Drag Race games, work the runway and participate in a lip sync battle.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race debuts after a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.