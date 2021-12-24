Meet the Main Cast of ‘Single’s Inferno,’ Instagram, Age, Job, and More from the Korean Reality Show

Meet the Main Cast of ‘Single’s Inferno,’ Instagram, Age, Job, and More

Single’s Inferno, Netflix’s first Korean dating reality show, has fans hooked on learning more about the show’s main cast and participants.

In Single’s Inferno, nine people travel to a remote island called “Inferno” in the hopes of finding love.

The participants are required to know nothing about each other’s occupations, ages, or personal lives as part of the rules.

From their Instagrams to their jobs, here’s everything you need to know about the contestants.

Kim Jun-sik, a male contestant, is part of the main cast of Single’s Inferno.

Kim revealed in his bio that he frequently cooks for his friends.

It’s possible that he’s a professional chef.

His Instagram account, @juncore_, reveals that he is the CEO of the KAMEE food company.

Kim’s Instagram is full of body profile photoshoots and gym selfies, just like the other contestants.

His social media posts may have also revealed that he celebrates his birthday in October.

The tropical setting in (hashtag)SinglesInferno, where singles try to hook up, is “hellish” (but not really), and people must team up to escape to “Paradise.” https:t.co3Wv0cKK5hlpic.twitter.comu6TvLh2bNC

‘XX,’ a Korean drama, is a must-see for busy fans looking for a quick and exciting story.

A Yea-won is one of the female contestants.

Arriving in a red gown, she drew the attention of the other participants.

She describes herself as clumsy, but in a cute way, in her bio interviews and takes pride in her physical appearance.

Her Instagram handle is @yeah.w__, and she has a lot of followers.

An is seen modeling for bridal companies and body profile photoshoots on her Instagram.

Her bio states that she works in the health and beauty industry.

Her occupation and age, however, are yet to be revealed on the show.

An is a YouTuber, as well.

• Choi Sihun (@choi_hun2) (@choi_hun2) (@choi_hun2) (@choi_hun2) (@choi_hun2) (

Choi Si-hun, a contestant on Single’s Inferno, received positive feedback for his kind smile and K-Pop idol visuals.

Going to the gym and boxing are two of Choi’s favorite pastimes.

His age and profession aren’t revealed much in the reality show.

Choi uses the handle @choi_hun2 on Instagram, which is verified.

According to his Instagram, the cast member of Single’s Inferno is a model and possibly an aspiring actor.

The female contestants thought Choi resembled a K-drama actor in the first episode…

