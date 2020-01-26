Meet The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants (Revealed So Far)

The countdown is on to the crossover pop culture event of 2020 airing on Sunday, Feb. 2. No, not the Super Bowl, although, yeah, it’s cool and all, but The Masked Singer season three premiere AFTER the Super Bowl.

Fox is cranking out these seasons faster than they can find stars of the 1990s to get under the mask. The third season is premieres just under two months after season two wrapped up in December 2019. Back for another round of guessing is Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and host Nick Cannon. This time around they’ll have to figure out the identities of Miss Monster, the Kangaroo, the Turtle and more elaborately dressed celebrities who are giving their all (for better or for worse) on The Masked Singer stage.

In the season three premiere, Jamie Foxx joins the panel as a guest judge, which really throws a wrench into the guessing as he’s a favorite for the judges to suggest is under a mask. Season three has more contestants than ever with 18 celebs donning extravagant costumes in an effort to, uh, sing for America? And these contestants will be of higher stature, according to those involved with the show.

“We’ve got some really good, big names. And we’ve got a real variety of people, which is fantastic,” showrunner and executive producer Izzie Pick Ibarra told Variety. “We have a wish list. We do our research for who might be interesting for the show, so the way we cast is mixture of things that we look for — we look for people who have amazing stories that can drive that person’s narrative throughout their singing on the show, and then there are people who are very much in the zeitgeist.”

Meet the revealed contestants below.

The Masked Singer premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 after the Super Bowl on Fox.