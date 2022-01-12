Meet the New Cheer Season 2 Cast Members

Cheer Season 2: Meet the New Cast Members

Cheer is back for season two on Netflix, so give me an “E!”

Here’s where you can meet the new members of the cast!

We’re doing cartwheels around the room thanks to Cheer’s return!

Navarro, our favorite cheer squad, returns to Netflix in January for season two.

They’re 12 and ready to defend their title.

During the nine-episode season, the team will face off against Trinity Valley Community College, one of its biggest rivals.

But we don’t just get to meet a new foe; we also get to meet more members of the Navarro team.

Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and Maddy Bru join the existing members we all know and love—Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler, and Morgan Simianer.

According to the show’s description, “the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer,” and “the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is leveled against one of their teammates.”

While we await the premiere of Cheer’s second season in January,

12 Meet the newest members of the Navarro Cheer team, as well as the Trinity Valley Community College squad, by scrolling through.

@gillianrupert_ (Instagram)

Gillian, another promising young talent and rookie class member, will have the opportunity to shine once she makes mat.

@cassadeedimples

She credits her experience as a former child pageant star, who has appeared on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, for teaching her to smile through the pain.

@maddybrum

Maddy is a native of Massachusetts who recently joined Navarro and is one of the team’s best all-around athletes.

@vontae_johnson

Vontae is a former football player who has served as the head coach of The Cardinals for the past three years.

He’s determined to restore TVCC to its former glory (TVCC was the premier cheer college before Monica).

@qangel_rice on instagram

Angel is a star in the cheer world, and her tumbling is unmatched, with over 350k Instagram followers and a Guinness Book of World Records holder for the most double full twists performed in one minute.

@jadawooten_ on Instagram

Jada, a strong leader on the team, was on the verge of quitting after a bad fall, but credits Vontae with guiding her through it.

