Meet the New Faces of Shadow and Bone Season 2!

Meet the New Faces Coming to the Grishaverse in Season 2 of Shadow and Bone

Prepare to enter the Grishaverse once more.

Season two of Shadow and Bone will feature four new cast members, according to Netflix.

Meet them right here.

Season two is unquestionably going to be fantastic.

Season two of Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, has begun production, and some new faces will be joining the cast, according to Netflix.

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, and Lewis Tan as Tolya Kir-Bataar are among the new cast members.

Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias) have been promoted to series regulars in the young-adult fantasy show, which also features some new additions to the ensemble.

Season two will be directed by Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas, and will be divided into eight one-hour episodes, similar to the first season, which was released in 2021. Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind will serve as showrunners.

The series was previously renewed for a second season in June 2021, and the cast expressed their excitement in a YouTube video.

In the beginning of the video, Jessie Mei Li, who portrays Sun Summoner Alina Starkov, says, “I think it worked.”

“Your summoning powers worked,” Kit Young, who plays Jesper Fahey, said as the clip progressed.

“Spoiler alert: I’ll see you in season two,” Ben Barnes, who plays General Kirigan, confirmed the news.

“Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free,” according to the series description.

With the Shadow Fold’s monstrous threat looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of the Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.”

“However, as she works to hone her power, she discovers that allies and enemies can be the same person, and that nothing in this opulent world is as it appears,” it continues.

There are dangerous forces at work here, including a gang of charismatic criminals, and survival will require more than magic.”

