Meet the One-Eared Golden Retriever Puppy That’s Sure to Make You Smile

It’s been an overwhelming past week to say the least, as the world continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and as health officials are urging people to practice social distancing. So, we’ll take all the uplifting and positive stories we can get.

If you’re looking for some adorable content to fill up your timeline, then be sure to follow the cutest pup, Rae (@goldenunicornrae) on Instagram.

The golden retriever’s bio reads, “I’m a one-eared golden retriever! Accidental injury at birth left me with only my right ear. As I grew, it migrated to the top of my head.” And that’s why she’s referred to as a “unicorn” puppy, because her one ear now sticks out the top of her head like a unicorn horn.

Brianna Vorhees, owner of Rae, spoke to E! News about what it feels like to know that her golden pup is putting so many smiles on the faces of nearly millions of people on the Internet.

“I really enjoy that she is bringing so much joy to people around the world in this time of such fear,” Vorhees tells E! News.

“I’m glad she is a positive distraction and that people have enjoyed watching her and adoring her as much as everyone else that knows her personally already does,” Vorhees added.

According to CNN, the puppy went from 36 followers to over 81,000 on Instagram in a matter of days and a video of Rae has been viewed nearly 4 million times on TikTok.

“Rae has the most unique personality. She’s very confident, playful, very quirky and curious, and it’s just like any other regular puppy,” her owner tells E! News.

Vorhees, who is a receptionist at a veterinary hospital in Michigan, tells CNN that she was immediately drawn to Rae when she was taken there after her injury.

“Breeders surrender (puppies) to vet techs often if they can’t take care of them full-time. I said if a golden retriever ever comes in, I’m going to want to take care of it and raise it. When they found out she’d need 24-hour care, I have a heart for golden retrievers, and I just knew that she was meant for me, essentially,” Vorhees tells the publication.

Ultimately, Rae’s owner loves her unconditionally and is happy to share her with the world–if only through social media.

“She has no idea that she is different and leads a very normal life,” Vorhees tells E! News. “She has been a blessing to me, and it has been my pleasure to raise her.”

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz