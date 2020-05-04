Meet the pig influencers with 15,000 Instagram followers

An animal lover obsessed with her pet pigs lets them share her bed and will even feature them in her wedding party – and the porkers are proving to be a big hit on Instagram too.

Amanda Zarabozo, 35, is so doting on her pigs Lucy and Lily that they snuggle up together at night – leaving her fiancé and restaurant industry worker Charles Leiss, 33, under no illusion that it is a case of ‘love me, love my pigs.’

The pampered pets have even become ‘pigfluencers’, with 15,000 Instagram fans avidly following their antics in Wallingford, Connecticut, where they all live.

And when the couple tie the knot in May 2021 the porkers will have starring roles, with Amanda, who also works in the restaurant industry, explaining: ‘Lily and Lucy will 100 per cent be in my wedding – one as a bridesmaid, and the other as the ring bearer.’

She added: ‘It’s going to be an amazing day. I can’t wait. Our venue have told us they’ve never seen anything like it before. They’ve had animals involved in ceremonies – but not pigs.’

Obsessed with animals all her life, Amanda was delighted when she noticed a piglet, Lucy, available for adoption through a breeder in May 2018.

Then, 18 months after bringing Lucy, now two, home, she adopted her little pal, Lily, seven months, from the same place.

Now, the delightful trotters rule the roost and, despite each having their own room at the home where they live with Amanda and Charles, often Lucy crashes out on the sofa and Lily climbs into the couple’s bed.

The style-conscious pets also have an impressive wardrobe of fancy dress costumes, which attract admiring comments from strangers when they go out for a walk, or to brunch at a pig-friendly establishment with their owners.

Amanda said: ‘Children especially love them, so I bring treats out with me so that they can feed and pet them.’

Pigs have been Amanda’s favourite animals since she was a little girl and she has always known that, one day, she would own one.

Living in apartments when she first left home, she did not have enough outdoor space, though.

Then, in December 2016, she bought her own place, complete with a garden – and there was only one thing she wanted as a house-warming gift.

She said: ‘I got straight online and did loads of research into breeders. I wanted to make sure that firstly, the pigs being reared there were cared for properly and, secondly, that it wasn’t a scam, which sadly can happen.

‘I eventually found a breeder I liked and would constantly check her site to see if she had any pigs ready to adopt. Then, one day, up popped little Lucy. Right away, I fell in love.’

With Charles’ blessing, Amanda applied to adopt the little hog and, to her delight, was approved.

She added: ‘Charles and I were friends before we dated, so he’s known me a long time and knows that when it comes to me and pigs, we’re a package deal.’

After Amanda took her home in May 2018, Lucy soon settled in to her new surroundings.

Amanda continued: ‘From that very first night, Lucy was snuggling up on my lap. Pigs are like perpetual toddlers though, so I had to child-proof my home to stop her getting into any mischief.’

Aware that pigs are sociable animals, Amanda knew she wanted a companion for Lucy, but decided to wait until the pint-sized porker was properly settled.

‘I also wanted to make sure I’d learnt the ropes, and had a handle on what it meant to be a pig owner,’ she explained.

Finally, in November 2019, Amanda adopted Lily from the same breeder. And, that very same day, Charles popped the question – asking her for her hand in marriage.

‘That was a lot to handle – a lovely new pig and a ring in the same day,’ Amanda laughed. ‘Lucy and Lily are still getting used to one another, but they are definitely bonding.

‘Lucy is quite spoilt, so it took her a while to accept there was another pig on the scene. They have very different personalities, too. Lily is fearless, and a real little daredevil, whereas Lucy is more chilled and a little timid.’

With Amanda still keeping them apart while they get acquainted, Lucy and Lily both have their own rooms.

But Lucy often sleeps on the sofa, while Lily prefers to cuddle up in bed with her owners.

Luckily, they have a large back garden to roam around and soak up the sun in – although they also have leashes for trips out in public.

‘They mainly graze, chill and oink around in the back garden, but they do have leashes for when we go out,’ Amanda said.

‘The town we live in is very pet-friendly, so if we’re meeting friends for brunch, or a drink in one of the local wineries or breweries, we’ll bring Lucy and Lily.

‘When we do, we can’t walk more than about six steps without somebody stopping us, asking about them, or wanting to pet them.’

To document the adorable duo’s adventures, Amanda decided to set up an Instagram for them.

At first, she simply intended it to be somewhere for her loved ones to see her latest snaps. But now, she has almost 16,000 followers.

‘I never thought it’d get this big,’ said Amanda. ‘I thought it’d just be my friends following, eventually getting bored of the endless pig content I posted.

‘I think people just like to see something positive on their feeds, in amongst all the doom and gloom – especially at the moment.’

Now, after starring in Amanda and Charles’ engagement photos, Lucy and Lily are gearing up for their big day – scheduled for May 2021, so that, hopefully, it will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Until then, they will continue to be spoilt rotten at home, enjoying cuddles and belly rubs with their owners, and posing in their fancy dress costumes – which include everything from bumblebees to pumpkins – for their delighted fans.

Amanda now hopes that, by sharing her story, she will show what wonderful companions pigs can be, as long as owners are willing to put in the work to care for them.

‘Over the past few years, there’s been a huge surge of people getting these so-called micro or teacup pigs,’ she said.

‘But, contrary to popular belief, these pigs do not stay small. They might be tiny to begin with, but they can still grow up to 200lb (14st). Take Lucy, for example – she is still young, but is 55lb (4st) and counting.

‘That’s why it’s important to do your research and make sure you have the space and time to give your pig the happy life it deserves.

‘Pigs aren’t toys. They require a lot of care, interaction and attention. But they’re worth every second and I will never get bored of them!’