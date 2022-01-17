Meet the Queens from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World’!

Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World’!

For the first time, queens from all different series will compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World!” RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, with franchises all over the world, from Holland to Canada to Thailand and beyond.

The premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World is set for February.

ET — exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the United States, on the same day as the BBC broadcast.

The cast features three stellar Drag Race UK queens competing against six more iconic Drag Race alumni, showcasing their country’s finest drag on an international stage, with the UK serving as the host nation.

Judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton will be presiding over the competition, which will feature these internationally renowned queens.

Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Keegan will serve as guest judges, along with special guests Johannes Radebe and Katie Price.

Check out the UK Versus the World lineup below, which includes promo photos of the queens as well as a World of Wonder Q&A, and stay tuned to see if your favorite takes the title!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (series 1, 3rd place) is represented.

Baga, welcome back…

You didn’t think you’d be able to get rid of me so easily, did you? This time, I’m going to claim the bloody throne!

Do you have any apprehensions about going back on Drag Race?

I am not frightened in the least.

The most famous woman in the world has arrived to slay.

I’m not just Drag Race famous; I’m tabloid famous – do you understand what I’m saying? I don’t usually work with regular people.

But, what do you think… let’s give these ladies a run for their money!

From the first season of Drag Race UK, what will people remember you for?

People will remember me as a method actress from the first season of Drag Race UK… I’m a comedienne, song queen, dance queen, make-up queen, look queen… I’m everything.

Is there anything different this time? Are you “much better?”

I used to be an old Soho scrub… but things have changed since then.

I’ve had my lips done and my teeth done… a little.

