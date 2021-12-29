Meet the Realtor on The Bachelor from the Oppenheim Group.

See which Oppenheim Group real estate agent will appear on season 26 of The Bachelor, which premieres in January.

3 is the first episode.

Kate Gallivan is spending some time in a mansion that she isn’t planning to sell.

Season 26 of The Bachelor, which premieres Monday, Jan. 15, will feature a list of contestants vying for Clayton Echard’s heart.

3 on ABC, and Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office discovered that one of the contestants, Kate, works for the Oppenheim Group, the realty firm featured on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

“Kate from Clayton’s upcoming Bachelor season works for the Oppenheim Group?!,” the podcasters wrote on Tuesday, December.

“Are you there for the right reasons or to make a bid for Selling Sunset?” Nice work, ladies!

Her official ABC bio did not specify which company she worked for, but it did say she had “a great job with one of Los Angeles’ top real estate firms.”

Even though 2022 hasn’t even begun, this could win “Best Crossover of the Year.”

The 32-year-old agent is described as “a Nashville native [who]moved to Los Angeles seven years ago and hit the ground running with a job in entertainment at CAA. The fast-paced, high-pressure environment at the agency, coupled with juggling multiple clients, translated seamlessly to Real Estate in 2016, where she has been thriving ever since,” according to the Oppenheim Group’s website.

“Attention to detail, effective communication, and a positive attitude is her recipe for success,” the description continues.

When she’s not out in the field, you’ll find her making homemade cinnamon rolls.

Kate is not only a queen in the kitchen, but she also knows her way around all of LA’s shopping, dining, hiking, and entertainment options.”

“Kate once went on a date with Harry Styles, and if you ask her for details, she’ll tell you all about it,” she says.

While we wait for The Bachelor to premiere in January to see how Kate and Clayton get along,

see which other contestants will be joining Clayton this season.

