Meet the Rising Young Cast of “All of Us Are Dead,” a Netflix Zombie K-Drama.

Meet the New Faces of Netflix’s Zombie K-Drama “All of Us Are Dead”

All of Us Are Dead, a Netflix zombie apocalypse Korean drama, stars a young cast of actors just starting out in the business.

The main cast of All of Us Are Dead will be familiar to some K-drama fans, as they have appeared in well-known works such as Viki’s School 2021.

The cast portrays high school students who are trapped inside their school due to a viral outbreak.

Yoo In-soo, a South Korean actor who has appeared on television, has received numerous awards.

Yoo, on the other hand, is still a relatively new actor.

Fans will recognize him from his supporting role as Park Rae-sun, a bar owner, in the hit teen K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

Yoo Pil-sang, who played Yoo Pil-sang in At Eighteen, also made an appearance as a student.

Yoo will appear in a guest role as a lackey in Park Hyung-sik’s Strong Girl Bong-soon.

Prior to All of Us Are Dead, the actor had roles in Chocolate and Stranger 2, a crime K-drama.

‘Snowdrop’ and Two Other K-Dramas Set in North-South Korea

Park Solomon is a main cast member in Netflix’s Korean drama All of Us Are Dead, and he’s making a name for himself in the industry.

The actor doesn’t have a long list of awards, but he is well-known for one K-drama in particular.

He starred in the 2017 film Sweet Revenge as the male lead.

Sweet Revenge is a teen romance drama starring Kim Hyang-gi in the role of Ho Goo-hee.

She finds a phone app that allows her to write someone’s name on it, and vengeance is swift.

Ji-hoon, a classmate who becomes her love interest, is played by Park.

ASTRO idol and actor Cha Eun-woo appeared in the K-drama.

‘The Red Sleeve’ is Lee Junho’s and the Main Cast’s most well-known Korean drama.

Cho Yi-hyun’s soft features are well-known among K-drama fans.

The actor plays Choi Nam-Ra, a high school student in the Korean drama All of Us Are Dead.

However, the 22-year-old actor has appeared in a number of films, including Park’s Sweet Revenge.

Cho rose to prominence after starring as Seo Yeon in Woo Do-hwang’s My Country: The New Age.

She was cast as the twin sister of the protagonist.

In both seasons of Hospital Playlist in 2020, she was a fan favorite as the nascent new medical intern Jang Yun-Bok.

However, the actor from All of Us Are Dead…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.