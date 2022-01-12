Meet the Season 2 Breakout Stars of Trinity Valley’s Squad (Exclusive) on ‘Cheer’

Season 2 of ‘Cheer’: Meet the Breakout Stars of Trinity Valley’s Squad (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Cheer expands the world of competitive cheerleading to include Navarro College’s biggest rival in the sport, Trinity Valley Community College, after being briefly featured in season 1.

Only 30 miles away in Athens, Texas, coach Vontae Johnson leads a team that includes standout athletes Jada Wooten, DeVonte “Dee” Joseph, and Angel Rice.

The team is a force to be reckoned with, especially since they’ve won national titles 12 times.

While they were approached about being followed in season 1, Johnson tells ET that they declined “because we wanted to make sure that we focused on our goals to become champions.” However, as season 1 shows, TVCC was denied a second national title after Navarro won the year before.

So when director Greg Whiteley and Cheer returned to see if the team would agree to allow their cameras to follow them as they prepared for another showdown in Daytona, Florida, they agreed.

“We really liked the way they depicted our sport,” Johnson says.

“So we didn’t say no the second time around.”

“It didn’t take a genius to figure out that we should learn a little bit more about this team that goes head-to-head with Navarro every year,” Whiteley says.

“I just think it was a fairly obvious choice to try and include them in Season 2’s efforts to expand the world.”

Season 2 allows a few of the TVCC staff and team members to shine, much like season 1, which featured a number of breakout stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about Navarro’s main competitors.

Johnson has led the Cardinals for three years and is determined to see TVCC reclaim its former glory and win their first national championship title since their back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017. He was a former member of the team and former football player before turning to cheerleading.

Unlike Monica Aldama, Navarro’s head coach, Johnson is more concerned with skills and precision than with flair and style.

“It appears that the stylistic differences between the two teams are a reflection of their respective coaches.”

Vontae’s background includes basketball and football, two very traditional team sports, and I believe there is a way for him to succeed.

