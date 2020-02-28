Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

The Bachelor‘s not even close to cold yet, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love.

ABC just released the names and pics of the cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, its musician-centered spinoff that hopes to form some perfect duets.

Over six episodes, we’ll watch 11 women and 12 men go on dates and sing “well-known songs, both individually and as couples” as they attempt to make connections with each other through music or just the regular way.

Per ABC, “the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”

We know this is how the Bachelor franchise always works, but why does that sound so ominous?!

You can see all of the musicians hopeful to be the last couple standing below!

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.