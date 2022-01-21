Meet Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, the stars of the new TLC series “1,000-lb Best Friends.”

Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, Stars of the New TLC Series, are “1,000-pound best friends.”

TLC is home to some of the best reality television. With shows like 1,000-lb Sisters and My 600-lb Life, it’s clear that fans have a soft spot for real-life weight-loss struggles.

And now there’s even more to love, thanks to the arrival of 1,000-pound Best Friends, who will introduce new obese celebrities.

Meghan Crumpler and Vanessa Cross are poised to follow in the footsteps of the Slaton sisters.

In this new series, these besties hope to accomplish the following goals.

TLC is confident that fans will adore these best friends as much as they did the Slaton sisters, describing the journey as one of “weight loss and self-discovery.”

TLC’s news and official announcement about 1,000-lb Best Friends was shared by Broadway World, and fans are overjoyed.

Following in the footsteps of the successful 1,000-lb Sisters, this new chapter introduces a “close-knit group of girlfriends” who are all about having fun while also wanting to live a healthier lifestyle.

Set your DVRs and make a schedule for the evening.

On Monday, February 4th, these new besties will make their debut.

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

EST on TLC With your Discovery(plus) membership, you can also stream episodes.

Meghan Crumpler and Vanessa Cross are among the cast members of the new weight-loss reality show.

Since childhood, the two have been best friends in real life.

They’ve both struggled with their weight since then.

Crumpler first appeared on the Discovery(plus) series Too Large, and viewers may recognize her.

The personalities of these two gal pals are also larger-than-life.

“We is big!” Cross exclaims in a show teaser promo, before going on to say that she is “sick and tired of being fat and tired.” Both women are in their 40s, and People describes what fans can expect from this new show.

This show continues where Too Large left off, with the duo weighing in at around 1,000 pounds combined.

When the friends decided to embark on this adventure, they decided to have weight-loss surgery.

Crumpler was the only one who met the criteria for the procedure, as Cross had been unable to lose weight on her own.

The goal back then was to overcome their insecurities, lose weight, and impress their classmates at their high school reunion.

Fans can now tune in to see what happens next in the lives of these two friends as they make their way back to health.

These motivational, true-life weight-loss stories are popular among viewers…

