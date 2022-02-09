Mega Mansion Hunters, Channel 4’s answer to Selling Sunset, is on tonight.

Mega Mansion Hunters, Channel 4’s version of Selling Sunset, airs tonight at 9 p.m.

Tonight is the premiere of Mega Mansion Hunters, Channel 4’s answer to Selling Sunset.

The Fast and the Farmer-ish airs on the BBC, and The Bay is coming to an end.

10 p.m. on Channel 4

It was only a matter of time after the success of Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series about glitzy agents selling high-end real estate in Los Angeles, for a British version to emerge.

Tyron Ash and his team flog their properties using social media rather than the traditional high-street setup in Mega Mansion Hunters, which has wisely dropped its silly working title of “Property Porn Stars.”

The agents are pitted against one another as they try to sell expensive but tastelessly decorated mansions right under each other’s noses while working on a commission-only basis.

When do you think you’ll need Sophie Robinson?

Yes, of course…

Channel 5 at 7 p.m.

The maximalist interior designer helps a couple inject some color into their home after years of playing it safe when it came to decorating and opting for bland and boring color schemes.

She also meets a homeowner who has never had time to decorate because she has been too preoccupied with her career and family life.

8 p.m., Sky Arts

Earlier in the current series, Joan Bakewell, Stephen Mangan, and daubers were at Compton Verney in Warwickshire to paint the grounds.

Eight new artists have turned their easels to the house itself, capturing “the warmth of summer and the cool of English aristocracy,” as Mangan describes it.

9 p.m. on ITV.

In the penultimate episode, Jenn (Marsha Thomason) is on the lookout for her missing son, Conor.

Her ex-husband’s visit is the furthest thing from her mind.

Nine o’clock on BBC Three

In this “brand new agri-challenge series” (although you’d be hard-pressed to name an older one), teams compete to be Britain’s best tractor driver.

Although there is a trophy to be won, given the nature of the challenges, a job helping out on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm might be a better prize.

For a spot in the semi-final, the “Checkshirt Choppers,” a mulled threesome from Devon, will face the all-women “Diva Drivers” from Leicestershire.

9 p.m., Channel 4

According to the designer, Katie Price wants her hall to “reflect me… glitter, brightness, neon.”

Despite her mother’s conservative taste, Price wants Amy, who is terminally ill.

