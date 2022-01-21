Megan Fox admitted she was close to crying after this ‘gross’ on-screen kiss.

Megan Fox has had her fair share of on-screen kisses.

Over the course of her long career, the young actor has had to share the screen with a number of different actors.

However, there was one kiss in particular that left Fox with a sour taste in his mouth.

And she remembered it for the completely wrong reasons.

Fox was recently asked about her favorite on-screen kiss.

When Fox was asked a question, she didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Shia Labeouf,” Fox said in an interview with E-News.

The two co-stars met on the set of Transformers and quickly became friends.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the star revealed that the two were at least romantically linked.

“I mean, I’d say it was romantic,” Fox stated.

“He’s my favorite.

That is something I have never kept quiet about.”

Not all movie kisses are as good as her and Labeouf’s.

In fact, Fox revealed in a resurfaced interview with GQ that she isn’t fond of on-screen affection.

“Oh, my God!” Fox exclaimed, “It’s f****** Gross!”

“It’s a very personal thing to do.

Before I kiss someone, I have to like their personality as well as their appearance.”

Fox continued by recalling a particularly bad makeout session she had with an unnamed actor.

The star was so irritated by the kiss that she was grumpy for the rest of the day’s shoot.

Fox revealed, “This one kid I had to kiss had just eaten.”

“And he handed her a piece of whatever it was he was eating].”

I swear to the Almighty.

It wasn’t done on purpose.

It was as if it was stuck in his tooth or something, and it was extremely salty.

This isn’t a hoax.

I was nearly in tears.

For the rest of the day, I was a jerk.

God bless him; he was a sweetheart.

But that’s just disgusting.”

Jennifer’s Bodystar, in the same interview with GQ, felt that on-screen acting was similar to prostitution.

“Acting is a strange thing.”

We are compensated for feigning attraction and love.

“When you think about it, we’re a lot like prostitutes,” she explained.

“Others are paying to see us kiss, touch, and do things that people in a normal monogamous relationship would never do with anyone who isn’t their partner.”

“It’s a little disgusting.”

One of the reasons for Fox’s claim is the illusion of love…

