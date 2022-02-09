Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have reached an agreement on their divorce after more than a year of separation.

After more than a year of separation, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have reached an agreement on their divorce.

They’re putting their relationship behind them.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have reached an agreement more than a year after their split, according to Us Weekly.

On February 8, a judge gave his approval to the legal paperwork.

The announcement comes less than a month after Fox, 35, announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly and Green’s girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, revealed her pregnancy.

After nearly ten years of marriage, Green, 48, confirmed in May 2020 that he and Fox had called it quits.

“It sucks when life changes and something you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try not to get rid of but you change,” he said at the time on his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.”

“There’s the element of the unknown.

… I’ve got a pit in my stomach.

… I don’t want Megan and me to have a falling out.

… I don’t want to lose her because she’s been my best friend for 15 years.”

In June of 2010, the couple married.

Noah was born in September 2012, Bodhi in February 2014, and Journey was born in August 2016.

(With ex Vanessa Marcil, he has a 19-year-old son, Kassius.)

Green and Fox broke up in August 2015, and she filed for divorce later that month, according to Us.

Us, on the other hand, confirmed in June 2016 that they were “totally back together,” and in August 2019, she filed to have their divorce case dismissed.

In November 2020, Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce for the second time.

Despite her breakup with the actor, the New Girl star moved on with Kelly, whom she first linked to in May 2020.

In February, a source told Us that the rapper, 31, would “marry [Fox] in a heartbeat,” but that “Megan isn’t in any rush to get married again right now.” He proposed nearly a year later.

Burgess has been dating Green since late 2020.

In December of that year, they were first seen together, and in 2021, they competed as a couple on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

In February, she announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child.

In the meantime, Fox and the Anger Management alum have adjusted.

