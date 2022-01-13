Megan Fox and her new fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, have been accused of COPYING Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s proposal.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been accused of “copying” Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement proposal.

On Wednesday, the actress, 35, and rapper, 31, got engaged, with MGK proposing in Puerto Rico surrounded by dozens of candles.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in Montecito in October, surrounded by hundreds of candles and roses, according to Kourtney’s fans.

Megan looked stunning in a revealing black dress, while Machine Gun Kelly wore a black and white striped shirt and black pants.

Travis wore a black and white striped T-shirt, and Kourtney wore a floaty black dress that was shockingly similar to Travis’.

Both couples paid tribute to each other in the captions of love-filled photos from their special moments shared on Instagram.

“Can I copy your homework?” one fan joked on Reddit, referring to the similarities between the two engagements.

“Sure, just mix it up a little so no one notices,” says the narrator.

Isn’t this a similar outfit?”

“Omg!!!! I thought the photos looked familiar but it didn’t click! There’s literally no originality!” wrote another.

“Now Pete [Davidson] has to wear stripes when he proposes to Kim [Kardashian],” another joked.

Travis and MGK are good friends who have worked together on songs.

Kourtney and Megan’s partners have grown closer as well, with Kourtney previously joked that their boyfriends are their “future baby daddies.”

Last year, they made the remark during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The two couples later shared photos of them kissing in a bathroom stall later that night.

Megan claimed that she and MGK “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate their engagement.

The actress’ unique engagement ring, which features one oval white diamond sparkling next to an emerald stone, was shared on Instagram by the couple.

The rocker captioned a video of his soon-to-be wife’s hand flaunting the ring that he posted on Tuesday, explaining why he chose the special bling.

“Yes, in this life and every life,” he wrote in the post, “I brought her back to ask her to marry me under the same branches we fell in love under.”

“I know tradition calls for one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: an emerald (her birth stone) and a diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul, forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

The lovebirds appeared to exchange romantic vows to each other, though the clip did not include audio of MGK’s words to his fiancee…

