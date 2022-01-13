Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and Kim Kardashian is ecstatic.

After Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, well wishes began to pour in, and Kim Kardashian was one of the first to respond.

“So happy for u guys!!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wrote in an Instagram comment on Wednesday, January 12, just six minutes after Jennifer’s Body star, 35, revealed the exciting news.

A heart eyes smiley face, an engagement ring, and a black heart were also added by the Skims founder.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Fox and the “Drunk Face” singer, 31, announced their engagement.

“I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” the rapper wrote in his post, noting that he proposed to her on Tuesday, January 11.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020,” Fox wrote in her Instagram post, which also included a video of her beau proposing.

“In such a short, frenetic period of time, we were oblivious to the pain we would face together.

We were blissfully unaware of the effort and sacrifices that the relationship would entail, but we were enthralled by the love.

Then there’s the karma.

He asked me to marry him a year and a half later, after we’d walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible.”

Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who married Kelly’s frequent collaborator Travis Barker in October 2021, has become friendly with the couple.

Fox and the 42-year-old Poosh founder posed for a photo shoot for Kim’s Skims brand just a month ago.

Pete Davidson, who was first linked to Kim in October 2021, is also a close friend of the “Bloody Valentine” musician.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the Texas native first met in 2017 while filming a Wild ‘N Out episode.

“I don’t have any siblings, so when you have someone like Pete, that’s like my little brother,” Kelly said to Howard Stern in September 2020, adding that he would be “down” to have the comedian as his best man if he ever married.

“He’s like a best friend of mine, but.

