Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged – ‘and Then We Drank Each Other’s Blood’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged, and ‘then we drank each other’s blood,’ according to Kelly.

Megan Fox flaunted her dazzling diamond and emerald engagement ring on Instagram after Machine Gun Kelly revealed he proposed to her.

Kelly knelt beneath a banyan tree during the proposal, which Fox shared was the same tree the couple sat beneath in July 2020.

While Kelly made it official, the couple has been talking about getting married since 2020.

Fox posted a full video of the proposal on Instagram.

As Kelly got down on one knee and proposed, Fox joined him, as the couple was completely engrossed in the moment.

They drank each other’s blood, she said at the end of her post.

She captioned the video, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree.”

“We asked for magic, and we got it.

We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frantic period of time.

We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by love.

And there’s the karma.”

“After walking through hell with him and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him a year and a half later.”

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” I said, just as I had done in every lifetime before this one and every lifetime to come.”

Kelly’s post was primarily about the stunning ring he gave Fox.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life,’ I said, bringing her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love under.

The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) are set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.

The date is November 11, 2022.”

While filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, Kelly and Fox became acquainted.

Fox told ET that she was well aware that her friendship with Kelly would be crucial.

“I was like, ‘Who’s going to play this role?'” she said she asked director Randall Emmett.

The Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) shared a post.

“And he was like, ‘Oh,…'” says the narrator.

