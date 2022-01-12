Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, less than two years after their breakup with Brian Austin Green.

His bloody valentine will always be with him.

Megan Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, less than two years after her breakup with Brian Austin Green.

On Wednesday, January 12, she captioned an Instagram video of the proposal, saying, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree, and we asked for magic.”

“We were oblivious to the pain we would experience together in such a short, frenetic period of time; we were unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell with him and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox continued.

And, as in every previous lifetime and every future lifetime, I said yes.

…and then 1.11.22 we drank each other’s blood.”

Kelly, for one, uploaded a video of the ring to Instagram.

He wrote, “‘Yes, in this life and every life.”

“U brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love beneath.”

I know tradition calls for only one ring, but I collaborated with Stephen Webster to create two: an emerald (her birthstone) and a diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul to form the enigmatic heart that is our love.

“November 11, 2022.”

The actress, 35, sparked engagement rumors in September 2021 when she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand at the 31-year-old rapper’s MTV Video Music Awards rehearsal, according to a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

Kelly (real name Colson Baker) performed with Travis Barker at the ceremony, while Fox gave a speech.

Previously, the Transformers actress denied that she and the musician were planning to marry in January 2021.

She shared an Instagram Story photo of herself wearing a ring that read, “F–k you,” along with an eye-roll emoji, after she was seen with a ring on that finger while out in New York City.

After meeting on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in May 2020, Fox and Kelly became romantically linked.

Green, who is 48 years old, later confirmed it.

