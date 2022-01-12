Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, right?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are rumored to be engaged.

On January 12, 2021, MEGAN Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on Instagram.

Following the actress’ split from now-ex-husband Brian Austin Green, the A-list couple began dating.

Megan Fox didn’t waste any time in announcing her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, her longtime boyfriend.

“He asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote alongside a photo of the musician down on one knee and her staring at him in awe.

And I said yes, just as I had in every previous lifetime and in every future lifetime.”

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” she wrote at the end of her touching message.

“1.11.22,” she added, as if to confirm their official engagement date.

There will be more to come…