Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Us A Sneak Peek At Their Sexy Bath Time

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to turn up the heat less than a week after getting engaged with some quality time in a bathtub.

So this is what happens when the doors are closed…

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to spend some quality time together less than a week after announcing their engagement.

No, they didn’t film a lavish vacation or a delectable restaurant meal.

Instead, they chose to heat up a bathtub.

The couple wrapped their feet around each other in a bubble-filled tub, as seen on Megan’s Instagram Stories.

Roses were thrown into the water in a romantic twist as the couple celebrated their new relationship status.

While some fans may find it a little too much information, this couple has never shied away from their love since going public in June 2020.

After all, this is the couple who drank each other’s blood after they got married.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame the second I walked into a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes,” Megan said in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast.

“I believe we are two halves of a single soul.”

That was almost the first thing I told him.

“I had a gut feeling about it.”

MGK, on the other hand, still can’t believe he ended up with the same actress he had a long-term crush on.

After all, the rock star admitted to GQ that he grew up with a Transformers actress poster on his bedroom wall.

MGK also has a message for the cynics.

He once said, “It seems like right when someone gets happy, all of the miserables—all of the miserables come out.”

“They want you to join their club because they don’t like happy people,” says the narrator.

Take a look back at their romance rewind gallery below for fans and supporters.

A new year means a new relationship status!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly revealed their engagement on Instagram on December 12.

On Instagram, the musician wrote, “Yes, in this life and every life.”

Michael Mak, a producer of celebrity sports entertainment, invites MGK to perform…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share Glimpse Into Their Sexy Bath Time