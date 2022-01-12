Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have a Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Confirmed Their Engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are taking their relationship to the next level.

Kelly proposed to the actress and she accepted.

On Wednesday, Fox shared the exciting news on Instagram, along with a video of the proposal.

“We sat beneath this banyan tree in July of 2020.”

We had requested the use of magic.

“We were blissfully unaware of the suffering we would endure together in such a brief, frenetic period,” Fox wrote.

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

“And then there’s the karma,” says the narrator.

“After walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him a year and a half later.”

“And I said yes, just as I had in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will in every lifetime after this one,” she continued.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood,” says the narrator.

“1.11.12”

Kelly, 31, will marry for the first time, and Fox, 35, will marry for the second time, after being married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021.

Noah, 7, Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey are the exes’ three sons.

Kelly also has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Casie.

On the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met.

Their attraction was said to be instantaneous by both of them.

“I knew he was what I call a twin flame right away,” Fox said on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala…

In July 2020, with Randall.

“Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is a soul that has progressed to the point where it can split into two bodies at the same time.

So, I believe we are two halves of one soul.

And I told him that almost immediately because I had a gut feeling about it.”

Kelly, on the other hand, admitted to waiting outside his trailer steps every day in the hopes of “catching one glimpse of eye contact.”

“She’d have to exit her vehicle.

During filming, “there were like five steps between the car and the trailer,” he recalled.

