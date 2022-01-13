Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for how long?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for how long?

MEGAN FOX and Machine Gun Kelly are the latest IT couple in Hollywood.

The couple has had a well-documented and public relationship on social media, and they announced their engagement on January 12, 2022.

Following Megan’s divorce from her husband, Brian Austin Green, the two were first seen together in California.

“I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,” Machine Gun Kelly tweeted on June 15, 2020.

“That one was life imitating art.”

On his social media account, he confirmed the two were official.

“Megan and Machine Gun Kelly hooked up and became intimate when Megan and Brian were separated but hadn’t completely cut ties,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Megan had a sexy role in Kelly’s new Bloody Valentine music video after Fox and Green’s second divorce.

Megan Fox’s hand was adorned with a ring in a video posted by Machine Gun Kelly on January 12, 2022.

He described the ring in the caption:

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” says the designer.

Megan and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass, according to reports.

Brian had previously discussed Megan’s romance with Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set…,” he said on his podcast.

He’s someone I’ve never met before…

Megan and I had discussed him.

“I trust her judgment because she’s always had excellent judgment.”

“I don’t want people to think she or he are villains, or that I was in any way a victim.”

According to sources close to the star, “because of their work schedules and filming together,” the two “began spending more and more time together.”

They were seen entering the airport on Friday and holding hands before boarding.

Megan and Brian had been married for ten years after being together for fifteen years.

The two met on the set of Fox’s ABC sitcom Hope and Faith, where the actor was a guest star.

Megan was 18 and Brian was 30 at the time.

“I didn’t know who he was from 90210,” she recalled, “but I liked him right away.”

“Everyone was gathered around the monitor, watching a scene, when Brian touched my leg by accident.”

“I remember electric currents shooting through and out of me in all directions.”

“It was almost magical,” she continued.

They got engaged two years later, but broke up when Megan’s career took off after the movie was released…

