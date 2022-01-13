Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have gotten Engaged: All the Details on the Proposal and the One-of-a-Kind Ring

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: all the details on the proposal and the one-of-a-kind ring

After a year and a half of dating, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged.

The stunning diamond and emerald engagement ring is included in this list of details about the proposal.

Megan Fox was proposed to by Machine Gun Kelly at a special location in their relationship.

In their respective Instagram posts announcing their engagement, both stars alluded to a banyan tree.

Machine Gun Kelly captioned an Instagram video clip of Fox flashing her engagement ring with the phrase “yes, in this life and every life.”

He appeared to be paraphrasing Fox’s response when he proposed to her.

“I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love with.”

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to her beneath a large, twisted tree, according to Fox’s Instagram announcement.

In her caption, she also made a reference to the tree.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020,” Fox said.

“We asked for magic,” says the narrator.

On his upcoming album Tickets to My Downfall, Machine Gun Kelly has a song called “banyan tree (interlude).”

On the track, Fox’s voice can be clearly heard speaking.

“We were right here, four months ago, and I met you.”

“That’s not possible,” Fox sings.

More than the location of the proposal was revealed in Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post announcing the engagement.

He also talked about the beautiful diamond and emerald ring he gave Fox.

Fox’s ring is visible in his Instagram post.

On what appears to be a silver or platinum double diamond-encrusted band, two pear-shaped stones, one diamond and one emerald, are set.

The ring, according to Hello, could be worth up to (dollar)300,000.

In his caption, the musician explained the significance of the ring’s design.

“I know tradition calls for one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond…,” he wrote.

