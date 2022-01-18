Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pose in Bath with Pedicures: Photo

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Get Pedicures Together in Bath: Photo

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just revealed their bathtime ritual, and it’s as extravagant as you’d expect.

On Monday, January 17, the 35-year-old Transformers actress shared a photo of her and her partner’s next-level setup on Instagram.

The newly engaged couple not only had roses strewn about the water, but they also flaunted their matching pedicures casually.

For the camera, the two wore a pair of perfectly polished chrome toes.

Kelly’s newly launched nail polish brand UNDN LAQR is likely to be responsible for the metallic look. While the brand made its grad debut last year, they recently released a line of chrome shades.

The stars of Midnight in the Switchgrass appear to be wearing Nebula Chrome, a (dollar)20 shade.

The couple’s manicures (and outfits!) are always coordinated.

In December 2021, at the UNDN LAQR launch party, they delivered one of their most memorable performances.

The actress and the singer of “Bloody Valentine” upped their nail art game by attaching a literal silver chain to their respective pinkies.

They obviously made a point to stop for a photo op, but they also mastered their movement, walking in lockstep down the red carpet.

The couple’s coordination extends beyond a simple left-right split.

For almost every outing, their outfits — whether in terms of colors, patterns, or materials — complement each other.

While Fox never fails to impress in the fashion department, she admitted to the New York Post in September 2021 that when it comes to the couple’s fabulous fashion, she isn’t the one in charge.

“He’s [Kelly] always wears something insane, so whatever he pulls out of his closet heavily influences me,” she told the outlet.

Whether it’s their pink ensembles at the Billboard Music Awards or their glitzy looks at the MTV Video and Music Awards, they put a lot of thought into their looks.

“We weren’t necessarily matching” when it came to their awards show outfits, Fox admitted.

“All we wanted to do was get out of the house.”

