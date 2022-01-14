Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Sport Matching Chrome Nails to Go With Their Stunning Engagement Ring

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly nailed it when it came to showcasing her stunning engagement ring.

Just days after he asked her to marry him after almost two years of dating, the Till Death star and rapper went to celebrity-favorite Nails of LA and got matching chrome manicures.

MGK wore several chunky rings of his own, including a skull ring, but Fox’s massive two-stone engagement ring stole the show.

It’s not the first time Fox and Kelly have used nail accessories to make a statement.

The couple showed they were not only attached at the hip, but also at the nails back in December.

His UNDN LAQR nail polish collection was on display, but all eyes were on their matching pink pinkie nails, which were connected by a thin silver chain.

Nothing, however, can compare to Fox’s newest and shiniest accessory.

In a sweet post, Kelly explained the meaning behind the gleaming rocks.

“I know tradition is one ring,” Kelly wrote, “but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two,” she added before going into detail about the stones.

“The emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) are set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul, forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

“The two Thorn rings are crafted in 18ct white gold with white colorless diamond pavé, set with a pear-shaped untreated Colombian emerald on one side and a pear-shaped D color, antique-cut diamond on the other,” the ring’s designer told ET.

Magnets embedded in the gold hold the two rings together.”

In March 2020, Fox and Kelly met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass.

He previously admitted to taking on the role as soon as he learned that Fox would also be involved in the project.

Rumors of their relationship began to circulate in May of that year, after she appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” music video and the two were seen together.

It wasn’t long before the two became serious, and a source told ET that the rapper saw marriage as a possibility.

