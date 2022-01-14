Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly star in a “vampire” celebrity couple who drink and wear each other’s BLOOD.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly star as ‘vampire’ celebrity couples who drink and wear each other’s BLOOD.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who recently announced their engagement, are among the “vampire” celebrity couples who have reportedly drank and worn each other’s blood.

Megan, 35, flaunted her engagement ring on Instagram after Machine Gun Kelly, 31, proposed to her on one knee.

“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree,” the Jennifer’s Body actress captioned a video of the romantic moment.

We requested that magic be performed.

“In such a short, frenetic period of time, we were oblivious to the pain we would face together.”

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by love.”

And there’s the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Transformers star continued.

“And I said yes, just as I had said yes in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will say yes in every lifetime after it.”

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” she said.

In February 2021, the rocker posted a photo of a necklace containing a drop of Till Death’s blood.

“I carry your blood around my neck,” he wrote.

When Billy, 66, and Angelina, 46, were married in 2000, they also wore blood trinkets.

“The necklaces were a very simple thing, ‘Hey let’s poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there and when we’re away from each other we’ll wear the necklace,” the Sling Blade actor told People in June 2018.

“It was that simple,” he said.

But it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks by the time it made it into the press.”

Kourtney, 42, posted an Instagram Story in October 2021 with a strange photo of multiple blood vials.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t add a caption to her Instagram post.

In June 2021, the drummer for Blink-182 posted a photo on social media of a vial of his own blood.

The E! star added a black heart to the image and re-posted it on her profile.

The rocker shared a series of photos of the two holding hands and being affectionate back in July of 2021.

Travis, 45, added two vampire emojis to the caption.

“I want to suck your blood,” wrote the Poosh founder in the comments section.

“My favorite,” he declared.

