Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Destination Proposal Celebration

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement after a whirlwind courtship.

Below are the specifics of MGK’s proposal.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went back to the beginning of their romance for the start of the new chapter.

Just two days after MGK proposed to the Transformers actress on Jan.

A source told E! News about the touching moment on November 11th.

“The engagement took place in Puerto Rico,” says the insider.

“It’s a special place to them and where they first fell in love,” the source says, adding that Megan “just stared at the ring, so excited—and showing it off to people” while preparing for their return flight.

When Megan announced the happy news on Jan., she gushed about how special the proposal spot was for the couple.

She captioned a video of the intimate moment, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree.”

“We demanded magic…

We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated by the love,” the actress continued.

Then there’s the karma.

He asked me to marry him a year and a half later, after we had walked through hell together and laughed more than I could ever imagine.

And I said yes, just as I had every other lifetime before this one and will in the future.”

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” Megan teased at the end of her post.

In his celebratory Instagram post, MGK gushed that he got down on bended knee “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” adding, “I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

Megan’s stunning custom-made ring, which was designed with both of their birth stones (one emerald and one diamond) and “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” was also revealed by the rocker.

For… a love story

