Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Heartbreakingly Beautiful Romance

The Achingly Beautiful Romance of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox knew from the moment she met Machine Gun Kelly on their shared movie set in 2020 that this was going to be a “once in a lifetime” romance.

Some people have a gut feeling when they’ve found their soul mate.

They tell of returning home from first dates only to call a parent or best friend to exclaim, “This is it: I’ve met my future spouse!”

Others need years of shared holidays, family gatherings, and bathroom space to be sure they’ve found their soul mate.

But in Megan Fox’s case, it was love at first sight.

In July 2020, she asked director Randall Emmett and then-fiancée Lala Kent on their podcast who would fill the empty chair on set.

“And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ because I knew something crazy was going to happen to me from that meeting,” she explained.

Something was going to come from that, I just felt it in my solar plexus.”

The hip-hop star turned pop-punk artist, 31, dropped to one knee on Jan. 1 in what turned out to be a lifelong romance.

He first fell hard and fast for the 35-year-old actress on their Puerto Rican movie set when he was 11.

“It’s a special place to them and where they first fell in love,” a source said of the banyan tree where Kelly proposed to him with the custom emerald-and-diamond bauble.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and just as in every lifetime after it, I said yes,” Fox wrote on Instagram.

“Then we drank each other’s blood,” says the narrator.

That seems about right for a couple who has been telling their friends since the beginning that they are soul mates.

Or whatever you want to call a stronger connection.

Because she was 100 percent sure from the first meeting on the Puerto Rico set, when Fox—newly single after a quiet separation from husband of nine years Brian Austin Green in late 2019—invited her costar for lunch in her trailer.

“I was in a room with him the second time I saw him…

