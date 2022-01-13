Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Soulmate Connection’

Since they began dating in May 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not stopped talking about their once-in-a-lifetime connection.

The two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March of that year, and though it took a few months for their relationship to turn romantic, they both knew they had something special right away.

During an episode of BuzzFeed Celeb’s Thirst Tweets in August 2020, the rapper responded to a fan who asked him out on a date, saying, “I’m locked in already right now.”

“I’m not looking for any dates.”

Almost certainly never.”

The singer of “Drunk Face” has also stated that Fox has been beneficial in his recovery from drug addiction.

“Having a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and can’t figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective,” he told Interview magazine in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s Body star Jennifer Garner referred to the musician as her “twin flame” just one month after Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s relationship.

“Megan and MGK are officially dating and referring to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us in June 2020.

“They’re spending an increasing amount of time together and have a strong bond.”

Kelly (real name Colson Baker) said Fox had made him a “better” person just a few months after their relationship began.

In October 2020, he told NME, “I think the universe picked up on my desire to make a change.”

“It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make it ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, have the greatest rise of your f–king life.”

The Hope and Faith alum sealed the duo’s bond with an unusual gift in February 2021: a necklace containing a vial of her blood.

“Well, she was actually going to film a movie out of town.”

The Bird Box star told Ellen DeGeneres in May 2021, “This was really new in our relationship.”

“Neither did I have a passport.”

So she was leaving for Bulgaria, and I was accompanying her.

