Megan Fox and MGK are engaged, with the actress flaunting a massive ring and admitting they ‘drank each other’s blood’ after the proposal.

Megan Fox and MGK are engaged, as the actress flaunts a massive ring and admits they’d ‘drank each other’s blood’ following the proposal.

MEGAN Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have ENGAGED after dating for less than a year.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, where they displayed the actress’ one-of-a-kind diamond ring, which features one oval white diamond sparkling next to an emerald rock.

The rocker captioned a video of his future wife’s hand flaunting the ring, explaining why she chose it.

“Yes, in this life and every life. beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote in the post.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” says the designer.

Meanwhile, Megan, 35, shared a video of Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

The rapper was on the ground in a black and white striped shirt, looking up at a shocked Megan, as he appeared to be at a lavish estate.

Jennifer’s Body star Jennifer Garner had her hands over her mouth in shock as she stunned in a black maxi dress with cutouts showcasing her toned figure.

