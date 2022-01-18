Megan Fox appears to be turning into a reality star, according to Kim Kardashian fans, as the actress appears to be her TWIN in new photos.

It comes after the actress, 35, posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption “Dandamp;G recap” to her 18.2 million followers.

Megan is seen wearing a black mini dress with the word “sex” on it, a lace bodysuit, and photos with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

However, some fans have commented in the comments section that she is beginning to resemble a Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Megan has become close friends with Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in recent months because MGK’s fiance Travis Barker, 46, is a pal of Megan’s.

They don’t think she looks like Kourtney, but rather her younger sister Kim, 41.

‘Megan Kardashian,’ one person wrote.

“It’s giving kim,” a second said.

“She looks so much like Kim now,” wrote a third.

“Is that you, Kim?” asked a fourth.

Megan has also gained a lot of experience over the years.

Following his sweet proposal, Megan shared an intimate video of herself nude in the bathtub with MGK.

In a clip shared to her Instagram Stories, the Transformers actress cuddled up in the bathtub with her soon-to-be husband, surrounded by rose petals.

While enjoying a relaxing moment together, the actress captured her and her rapper beau’s feet in the tub.

The couple announced their engagement last week by sharing a video of the special moment – and admitted to “drinking each other’s blood” to celebrate the news.

“In July of 2020, we sat beneath this banyan tree,” Megan told her fans.

We requested the use of magic.

“We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

“After walking through hell with me and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him a year and a half later.”

“And I said yes, just as I had said yes in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will say yes in every lifetime after this one.

“We drank each other’s blood after that.”

