Megan Fox Debuts in One of Her Most Dangerous Looks Yet Following Machine Gun Kelly’s Engagement

Megan Fox stepped out in incredible style with her now-fiancé just days after news of her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly broke.

Check out the star in one of her most daring ensembles yet.

Megan Fox may be planning a white ensemble in the near future, but for now, she’s making a statement in all-black.

Following their engagement, the 35-year-old actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 31, were whisked away from Puerto Rico (where their proposal took place) to Milan, where they were photographed on January 14.

14

Megan wore an all-black Dion Lee full-sleeve crochet knit dress with a striking corset bodice underneath for the daytime outing.

Her ensemble was completed with a coordinating trench coat and black open-toe heels.

MGK’s other half, on the other hand, went for a splash of color, wearing a fuchsia sweater with black and grey herringbone trousers.

The couple’s most recent appearance is one of the first public appearances since the twin flames announced their engagement.

In the month of January,

Megan gushed to her Instagram followers on January 12 that the musician proposed to her on bended knee in the same spot where they first "fell in love."

“And just as in every lifetime before this one,” she wrote alongside a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram.

“And I said yes, as I will in every lifetime that follows.”

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time Megan flashes a jaw-dropping grin—it certainly wouldn’t be the first.

