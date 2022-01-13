Megan Fox has gone from a bright-eyed Disney star to a sex symbol over the years.

Megan Fox has gone from a bright-eyed Disney star to a sex symbol in a matter of years.

MEGAN FOX has come a long way since her Disney Channel debut in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen with Lindsay Lohan.

Megan has always been cast in films that allow her to show off her sexy side, despite her multiple roles since the early 2000s.

Here’s how the mother of three has changed physically over time:

Megan got her big break when she co-starred in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen with Lindsay Lohan, following a string of small roles in films and television shows.

She starred as the mean girl in the 2004 film, and she has since reprised the role in a number of other projects.

Megan, who was only 18 years old at the time, was already regarded as a stunning beauty.

“Of course, I played the b**ch…I was always cast as the b**ch,” she explained during the interview.

I didn’t know how to act when I did that movie, so the light-haired girl is the sweet leading lady and the dark girl is the sexy b**ch…

“I just imitated all the b**ches I’d seen on TV,” she said.

Brian Austin Greene, her future husband, was introduced to her at this time, but he didn’t dare to look her in the eyes because he was 12 years her senior.

She was, however, able to persuade him that age was just a number.

Megan appeared in the movie Transformers three years later, when she was 21, and her image shifted to that of a sex icon.

She was wearing a crop top and a mini skirt as she leaned suggestively into her car the first time she was introduced to fans of the franchise.

Unfortunately, her time on the job was cut short when she was fired.

She told The New York Times about it, saying, “I got myself into this whole mess.”

…I know the things they said in the crew letter about me were untrue.

…I was hoping for someone to stand up for me and say, ‘That’s not accurate,’ but no one did.”

She also started getting a lot of tattoos on her back, rib cage, and arms around this time.

She also allowed her brows to thicken and her lips to plump up.

Following Shia LaBeouf’s appearance in Transformers, rumors began to circulate that their chemistry was genuine.

Sadly, the rumors proved to be too much for her and Brian, who broke off their engagement in 2009.

“It was a mutual decision,” a source told People at the time.

“They’re still friends,” says the narrator of the story.

“Marriage isn’t a realistic goal,” Megan later told Us Weekly.

