Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian’s best friend, has sparked plastic surgery rumors after she was seen leaving a Beverly Hills clinic.

MEGAN FOX was as stealthy as her namesake when she walked out of a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon’s office late Monday.

As she walked out of the doctor’s office, the Transformers star tried to hide her face, particularly her mouth.

But she couldn’t keep her mask on indefinitely, and she eventually let it down, revealing plumped-up lips.

Megan wore an oversized beige jacket with the hood pulled over her head to try to hide her identity.

She struggled to keep the hood around her face closed, revealing her puffy, glossy lips.

While Fox has previously denied plastic surgery allegations, fans’ suspicions have returned following her appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a see-through sheer gown.

Suspicions increased after she wore a crystal-covered, long-sleeved gown with a V-shaped neckline and crisscross straps across her chest and sides to the 2021 Met Gala one day later.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with Fox’s appearance on the red carpet.

“The wildest thing about Megan Fox is that she went and got plastic surgery at her peak, when she was considered the most beautiful woman in the world,” one user tweeted.

What?! She had reached the pinnacle of attractiveness and still believed she needed to improve her appearance.”

“Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox will be starting in the Netflix original ‘Cocaine and Plastic Surgery,'” another wrote after seeing a photo of Fox with Kourtney Kardashian after the VMAs.

Megan has never admitted to getting work done, but she did speak out about the rumors in 2010 when fans claimed she had lip fillers.

Jennifer’s Body star Jennifer Garner denied lip injections in an interview with Allure magazine, saying, “I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips.”

While she has denied that she has done any work, she is not opposed to it; she simply wants people to be cautious.

She once said, “I would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery]to speak with a therapist first to try and figure out where this desire comes from.”

“Because a lot of the time it’s not about your teeth, nose, or chin — surgery won’t make you feel better.”

If you think, “This is something I want to do,” go ahead and do it.

It’s

