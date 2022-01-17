Megan Fox posts a private video of herself naked in the bath with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly following their engagement.

Megan Fox shares a private video of herself naked in the tub with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly following their engagement.

Last week, the couple announced their engagement by drinking each other’s blood.

Megan shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself cuddling up with her soon-to-be husband in the bathtub, surrounded by rose pedals.

While enjoying a relaxing moment together, the actress captured her and her rapper beau’s feet in the bathtub.

The announcement comes just days after the happy couple announced their engagement and shared a video of their special day.

Megan posted a video of Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

The singer was on the ground in a black and white striped shirt, looking up at a shocked Megan, as he appeared to be at a lavish estate.

Jennifer’s Body star Jennifer Garner had her hands over her mouth in shock as she walked down the red carpet in a black maxi dress with cutouts showcasing her toned figure.

The lovebirds appeared to exchange romantic vows to each other before she said “yes!” in the video, which did not include audio of MGK’s words to his fiancee.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020,” she captioned her photo.

Magic was requested.

“We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Transformers star concluded.

“And I said yes, just as I had said yes in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will say yes in every lifetime after this one.”

She concluded, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Fans were blown away by MGK’s stunning engagement ring, which he gave to his soon-to-be wife.

The musician captioned a video of Megan’s hand flaunting the unique bling, explaining his decision.

“Yes, in this life and every life. beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote in the post.

“I know tradition calls for one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: an emerald (her birth stone) and a diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together like two halves of the same soul forming…

