Megan Fox was taken aback when her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly proposed to her: ‘I had no idea it was coming,’ she admitted.

Megan Fox was taken aback when Machine Gun Kelly proposed to her: ‘I had no idea it was coming,’ she said.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were eager to move forward in their relationship following the rapper’s romantic proposal earlier this month, but she was “very surprised” by the timing, according to a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Tennessee native, 35, and the Dirt star, 31, “had no idea it was coming,” an insider tells Us.

“To symbolize the two of them becoming one, the two performed a ritual involving their blood.”

On January 12, less than two years after they began dating, the couple announced their engagement.

The Jennifer’s Body actress captioned an Instagram post at the time, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree and asked for magic.”

“We were blissfully unaware of the pain we would experience together in such a short, frenetic period of time; we were blissfully unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by the love.”

And there’s the karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox continued in her post.

And I said yes, just as I had done in every previous lifetime and will continue to do in the future.

…and then 1.11.22 we drank each other’s blood.”

The “Bloody Valentine” singer (real name Colson Baker) made a custom bauble for his fiancée with two stones on two magnetic bands of thorns that “draw together as two halves of the same soul,” he explained on Instagram.

Fox had yet to announce her split from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, when they first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in May 2020.

After nearly ten years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, confirmed the couple had separated a few weeks later.

Fox filed for divorce in November of that year, despite the fact that her relationship with Kelly was still going strong.

For his part, the California native has dated Dancing With the Stars’ since then.

